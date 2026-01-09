Health focus at St Paul's

A range of health-focused activities were enjoyed at St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's "Health and Physical Education Day".

Enjoying a friendly game of soccer are (from left) Matthew Laing, Jett Koppen and Dylan Mbulawa.

Students at the secondary school campus recognised the power of movement, health and education in transforming lives across the day.

Activities included a cooking lesson using fresh ingredients to make healthy pizzas, lunchtime games across the school including Just Dance, dodgeball, table tennis, volleyball and soccer, and friendly challenges on the oval to see who had the longest kick and the furthest throw.

The day highlighted the importance of physical activity and healthy habits, as well as the vital role of health and physical education in the Australian curriculum.

The school said these activities helped students develop essential life skills such as resilience, teamwork, respect and wellbeing, all of which have a profound influence on learning and development.