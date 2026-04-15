Education Mia represents Monash youth Mia Greco has always been a "voice for the voiceless". From a young age she's had a passion for "being there for the people" and making sure everyone was heard. by Bonnie Collings Published April 15, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Year 10 student from Chairo Christian Drouin Campus Mia Greco (centre) with Member for Monash Mary Aldred (left) and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick at the launch of the 2026 National Youth Parliament last month. Updated April 15, 2026 3:00 pm | 5 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!