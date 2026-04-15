Wednesday, 15 April 2026
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Education

Mia represents Monash youth

Mia Greco has always been a "voice for the voiceless". From a young age she's had a passion for "being there for the people" and making sure everyone was heard.

Bonnie Collings profile image
by Bonnie Collings
Published
Mia represents Monash youth
Year 10 student from Chairo Christian Drouin Campus Mia Greco (centre) with Member for Monash Mary Aldred (left) and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick at the launch of the 2026 National Youth Parliament last month.
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