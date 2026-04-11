Foodbank says thank you

Warragul Regional College students Jayda Armstrong and Brielle Thexton with principal Jai Law after being recognised for their fundraising efforts for Foodbank.

Warragul Regional College was recently awarded a certificate in recognition of its outstanding contribution to last year's Foodbank Fundraiser.

Students in years seven and eight played a key role in the achievement, raising an incredible $3714, the equivalent of 7428 meals for the local community.

The fundraiser was a highlight for everyone, featuring a colour run and the much-anticipated opportunity for students to slime their teachers. Not only did students surpass their original goal of $2000, but they also demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting those in need.

The school community is incredibly proud of the achievement, and students are already looking forward to participating again this year, with hopes of building on this success.