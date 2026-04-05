Garfield's grand ending to season

'The Rascals' team from Keysborough took out Garfield Bowling Club's President's Day tournament. Pictured with tournament director John O'Shea are team members Richard Cruden, Peter Bendzius, Russell Matthews and Rick Matthews.

On Sunday the Garfield Bowling Club closed its 2025/26 season with its very popular President's Day tournament.

Sixty-four players, in 16 teams of four, filled the beautifully manicured green under a sky filled with light grey clouds, but in true Garfield style they cleared to a sunny afternoon with a pleasant low 20s temperature.

Teams came from as far away as Keysborough, Lang Lang, Yarra Junction and Rosedale to be involved in what is a grand event for the club.

The teams battled out the three games, interspersed with a delightful lunch.

Tournament director John O'Shea said "these events take a lot of preparation by many people to make them happen, and we want to thank our sponsor as well as the many club people who put in their time to ensure a perfect day".

The club offered a special thank you to club member Jan Johnson's daughter and granddaughters, who stepped up to prepare the lunches even though they are not members themselves so that the club's members could play in the tournament.

The winners of the day were 'The Rascals' team from Keysborough, consisting of Richard Cruden, Peter Bendzius, Russell Matthews and Rick Matthews.

Runners-up were the local team 'Bottled Lightning,' consisting of Pakenham Bowling Club pair Peter Bott and Charlie Harris as well as Garfielders Graeme Burton and Garry Helmore.

A great ending to another good season for the Garfield Bowling Club.