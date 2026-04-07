Fire restrictions lifted

by Courtney O'Brien

Fire restrictions end today for residents in Baw Baw and Cardinia Shires.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) stated it had been a long and challenging fire season and heading into autumn there was still heightened fire risk with some areas remaining dry.

As fire restrictions begin to lift, the CFA urged residents to remain alert as current and continued conditions could lead to fast-moving grassfires, even in cooler weather.

CFA district nine assistant chief fire officer John Jugum said the easing of restrictions was due to a number of favourable factors across the region.

"We've had some recent rainfall which has improved conditions and increased moisture levels," he explained.

"Cooler overnight temperatures and heavy dews have also helped reduce the risk of fire and there has been quite a lot of new growth across areas, particularly in the south of Gippsland."

Mr Jugum said the northern areas of Baw Baw Shire were usually drier and could be of concern, but good rainfalls across March had led to higher levels of moisture, which would help keep fire behaviour manageable.

However, Mr Jugum reiterated the importance of taking precautions and ensuring conditions were safe before burning off. "We ask people to exercise caution and remember to stay safe and think about the amount of smoke that will be generated." Continued p2