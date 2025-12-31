Drouin students feed the need with impressive donation

Baw Baw Food Relief vice president Mark Cleeman accepts the 240kg donation of non-perishable food items from Drouin Primary School staff member Mark Grant and students (from left) Ryder, Hazel, Kate, Chloe, Harper, Ashley and Zeth (front).

Students at Drouin Primary School recently donated an impressive 240kg of non-perishable food items to Baw Baw Food Relief.

The donations will help Baw Baw Food Relief continue to provide food for people in need in the community.

Baw Baw Food Relief vice president Mark Cleeman thanked students for the donations.

"Every year Drouin Primary School put in a massive effort for the Christmas food drive," Mr Cleeman said.

"It was wonderful what they were able to achieve; there was enough food there to feed our families for a week. That's going to make a significant difference in people's lives, for people who haven't got much."