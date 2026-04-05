Drouin Girl Guides turn 100

One of Drouin Guides' early members, 101-year-old Iris Maxfield cut the cake with current guide Winnie Jarred and former leader Glenda Jarred.

More than 100 past and present members, as well as families and friends gathered in Drouin on March 21 to celebrate 100 years of Drouin Girl Guides.

The event, held at the Guide Hall in Victoria St, brought together generations of guides to celebrate the group's history since its formation on August 6, 1925.

Since that time the Drouin Girl Guides has played a longstanding role in the local community, providing generations of girls with opportunities to build confidence, develop skills and form lasting friendships.

Drouin district leader Diane Jackson opened proceedings, with a ceremonial colour party led by nine senior guides in full uniform. Two younger guides followed carrying candles in honour of past members.

A welcome to country was delivered by Kristy Dougheney before official guests were acknowledged, including Girl Guides Victoria state commissioner Pam Woodhouse, Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham and Baw Baw Shire Crs Tricia Jones and Jess Hamilton.

A short history of the Drouin Guides was presented, followed by a photo display of the organisation and its members across the years.

A highlight of the afternoon was the presence of 101-year-old Iris Maxfield. Mrs Maxfield is believed to be the oldest living former member of the Drouin Guides and was involved with the guides for 34 years. She assisted in cutting the anniversary cake.

She was joined by former guide leader Glenda Jarred and her granddaughter Winnie Jarred, who is a current junior guide.

The cake was made and decorated by long-time committee member Marie Franklin, who has contributed 46 years of service to the group.

During the event, Ms Woodhouse presented guide leader Ellie Robinson with a three-year service badge.

Guests were able to view a large display of memorabilia, including a 90-year-old World Guide flag handmade in 1935, along with historical photographs and items from across the decades.

A special centenary badge, designed by current guides, was unveiled, with attendees invited to contribute to a commemorative mosaic.