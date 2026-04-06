Dermie drops in

by Davyd Reid

"You never really know if you'll make it."

That was the sage advice of former Hawthorn five-time premiership player and football media analyst Dermott Brereton gave to aspiring junior footballers during the Ellinbank District Football Netball League season launch.

It was the first time the league had engaged a guest speaker for its marquee season launch event, but it was quite evident their choice hit the mark.

Brereton was able to recall many local football connections; local legends alongside well-known AFL names in Peter Knights and Gary Ayres, while revealing he travels through the area regularly.

Despite his on-field greatness during a storied AFL career, Brereton spent his childhood regularly competing with his older brother in a story that would resonate with many local footballers finding their way.

Asked if there was a moment in his junior career that he could pinpoint that he thought he could make it, Brereton could not find one.

"You never really know," he said.

"In juniors, you could be the best or second best, but you don't know how you compare to players in other leagues."

Brereton spoke about emotion being the driving factor for improvement, leading to a whirlwind period which saw a rapid ascension to Hawthorn's AFL ranks.

"I never won a premiership as a junior," he said.

"I still get people down on the Peninsula happily mention that to me, I say yeah, yeah, yeah but what I want to say is, I guess I have to settle for five AFL premierships instead.

"We all saw Nate Caddy from Essendon kick that goal and he started crying.

"It's a high build up of emotion, you've given your all, but the team has finished up short."

Often competing against his older brother in the backyard, Brereton again referenced that emotional drive.

"You'd give that extra little bit, thinking you'd get them next time," he said.

Heading to Hawthorn's academy squad at age of 14 and playing AFL reserves at age 16, Brereton said he always thought he was up against it. "I went to the academy squad at 14 and it felt like there were guys there that drove themselves," he said.

"At 16 I was playing reserves, I was six-foot-one and 75 kilograms.

"I lined up next to 1978 AFL grand final player Montgomery and thought I could learn something.

"I got a backhander and it was a steep learning curve."

Brereton said his experience led him to always put his arm around new recruits, which saw the Hawks secure a player that had been zoned to St Kilda, Melbourne and Hawthorn.

"He toured Hawthorn and was in the gym," Brereton said.

"I asked if he wanted me to spot him, and he said that would be great.

"He later told me he had toured the other clubs, but I was the only senior player to speak to him.

"That stuck with him and was the reason he picked Hawthorn."

Parallels were appropriately drawn to current Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe, who persevered to progress to AFL after initially being overlooked.

Newcombe to this day maintains involvement with his local junior club.

Jai's father Clint also is still involved at Poowong, assisting with ground maintenance, but has not missed attending any of Jai's AFL games.

As much as Hawks fans might be hopeful, Brereton doesn't think season 2026 will be their year.

"I don't think the Hawks are near their top," he said. "Sydney, I think if Heeney and Gulden were playing, they would have won.

"We're going alright, but we're not deep in the midfield."

Brereton also weighed in on the failed Zach Merrett trade.

"Merrett might not be the complete answer, but I think he would have helped," he said.

"Three first round picks, Essendon should have done the deal.

"Hustwaite they've portrayed as a spud, but the kid can play.

"He's just unlucky and behind others, with Newcombe in the team who plays a similar role and Ned Long, who ended up at Collingwood."