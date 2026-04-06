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Celebrating diversity for Harmony Day

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Celebrating diversity for Harmony Day
Excited to celebrate culture and diversity at the Harmony Day parade are Alex, Connor, Michael, Sebastian and Ashlyn.

Students and staff at Warragul and District Specialist School donned their brightest orange attire recently in celebration of Harmony Day.
The school community came together to recognise the importance of inclusion, diversity, and belonging.
Students proudly dressed in orange, with some also showcasing beautiful artwork and flags representing their family's home country.
The celebration continued with a lively parade, followed by dancing to a multicultural playlist. A highlight of the day was seeing the whole school join in for the Macarena, creating a joyful and connected atmosphere.

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