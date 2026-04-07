Car thefts investigated

A white 2023 Toyota Prado was reported stolen from the nature strip of a house in Kurrajong Rd, Warragul overnight on Friday.

Police said the car had been left locked and the victim was still in possession of the keys. Police said there was no broken glass and it was unknown how offenders gained access to the car.

The car is yet to be located and has the registration "1YQ2NB".

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A 2015 white Holden Captiva was reported stolen from outside a house in Walhalla over the weekend.

Police said the theft occurred overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The car may have been left unlocked and is yet to be recovered.

The vehicle registration is "1GC98T".

Police urged community members to lock their vehicles and secure their keys.

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV footage is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

