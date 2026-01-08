Canteen program raises $3000

Presenting Baw Baw Food Relief vice president Mark Cleeman (centre) with the donations raised through the school canteen program are representatives from Warragul and District Specialist School (from left) April, Josh, Zenun, Piper, Kayden, Marcus, Kye, Carli and Allison.

Students at Warragul and District Specialist School recently donated $3000 to Baw Baw Food Relief.

The donation was the result of raising money all year through the school canteen program.

The program provides students an opportunity to develop skills in food preparation, safe food handling, collecting and delivering hot and cold food orders, serving food and cleaning up.

Every Thursday, groups of students work alongside staff to prepare a range of lunches for staff and students across all areas of the school. Some of the most popular lunch orders include baked potatoes, beef burgers and nuggets.

Students are also supported to work on teamwork, communication and workplace skills. During the clean-up process, students complete tasks like emptying the recycling and rubbish bins, wiping down tables, folding and sorting canteen shirts and aprons, washing and drying dishes and sweeping floors.

All profits raised from the school canteen program are donated to a local charity each year.

Acknowledging that some of the school community access the food relief service, Warragul and District Specialist School students this year chose to donate to Baw Baw Food Relief to help them continue to feed the need in the Baw Baw region.