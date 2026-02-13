Calling all wind players! Ahead of the next Forecourt Friday performance at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, local musicians are aiming to organise the "biggest rock horn section ever" to accompany R&B soul band the Hip Pockets.

Photo by Brooke Balentine / Unsplash

At 7pm on Friday February 27, the Hip Pockets and combined horn section will perform "Long Train Runnin'", "Proud Mary", "Would I Lie To You" and "Long Way to the Top".

Invitations are open to all woodwind and brass instruments, including saxophones, clarinets, flutes, double reeds and bagpipes.

Parts will be sent out ahead of the performance and an optional rehearsal/workshop opportunity will be held in Yarragon this Sunday at 1pm with the Hip Pockets baritone saxophone specialist Sara Beale.

All players must register via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1529393 to ensure organisers are aware of numbers and can distribute parts accordingly.