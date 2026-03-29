Come and try at Chorale open rehearsal

Photo by David Beale / Unsplash

Music lovers and singers are welcome to sing with the West Gippsland Chorale on Monday at a special come and try night at Wesley of Warragul.

Led by musical director Nathan Byrne and accompanied by Chris Sim at the piano, an open rehearsal will be held from 7:30pm.

Anyone who has ever been curious about joining a choir, or keen to observe how it all works is welcome to attend the event. Visitors are welcome to join in the singing or just watch and listen.

Tenors and basses will be greeted with enthusiasm, but all singers and music lovers are very welcome to come along.

Chorale members are on a high after their recent collaboration with Class Act Productions and the Gippsland Symphony Orchestra in presenting the monumental work "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at Gippsland Performing Arts Centre in Traralgon,

The singers thoroughly enjoyed working within a team of more than 100 local people to provide an outstanding experience for audiences.

The West Gippsland Chorale open rehearsal will be held at the Wesley of Warragul from 7:30pm on Monday, March 30.

For any enquiries, contact 0467 086 142