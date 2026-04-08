Bus fuel should be priority

Prioritising diesel for regional school buses must be factored into the government's fuel security plan, according to Member for Monash Mary Aldred.

Ms Aldred last week wrote to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to push for school buses to be considered an essential service.

A number of schools across the electorate told Ms Aldred the fuel crisis could impact bus fleets, disadvantaging regional schools and students.

"Unlike urban schools where public transport, or walk or ride options are available, schools in my electorate have hundreds of families who completely depend on school buses for their children's commute to and from school," Ms Aldred said.

"The educational, wellbeing and economic consequence of having students unable to attend school because of mismanaged fuel supply would be serious," she said. "We know this first hand from navigating Victoria's COVID lockdowns."