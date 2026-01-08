Awards night celebrates student achievements

Trafalgar High School concluded the school year with more than 200 students and 400 family members gathered for the annual awards night.

Joshua Handasyde of year 11 receives the Mining and Energy Union VCE Support Scholarship at the Trafalgar HIgh School awards night.

Awards were presented across all aspects of school life, from leadership and sports to community service and academic excellence.

Each year the school presents a community service award named after Dorothy Hoare OAM. Dorothy is a past member of the school council, established community leader, Order of Australia medal recipient, former Trafalgar Lioness Club member and Trafalgar Youth Resource Centre volunteer.

The 2025 Dorothy Hoare OAM Community Service Shield was awarded to Rory and Mackenzie Palmer. In presenting the award, principal Brett Pedlow acknowledged the students' attributes and commitment to the school community.

"There are many words to describe Rory and Mackenzie Palmer; driven, leaders, creative, passionate, reliable, kind and team players," Mr Pedlow said.

"From their first year at Trafalgar High School, both students have been art captains and have planned, curated and implemented annually the art and music festivals. In 2025, they were part of the team that created the 2025 Helm, our school yearbook."

Skyla Embleton was named the dux of year seven and the dux for the Select Entry Accelerated Learning (SEAL) program was jointly awarded to Hannah Kolody and Param Siddharth Hemanth.

Paisley Gerraty was awarded dux of year eight, alongside year eight SEAL program dux Joseph Handasyde.

Ruby Vickery took home the title of year nine dux and Evelyn Murfett was the SEAL program dux.

Trafalgar Rotary Club president Len Makin presented Alexander Wheatland with the award for dux of year 10. Reen Roy and Mala Potts were jointly named as SEAL program dux of year 10.

Xavier Mether was named dux of year 11 and Lucas Murphy was named dux of year 12, after receiving an ATAR of 97.30.

Seth Brown received the 2025 vocational education training award in the VCE Vocational Major stream and Chloe Gringhuis received the vocational education training award in the VCE stream.

In addition to the Trafalgar Rotary Club music scholarships presented to year nine student Emily Coster and year 10 student Ash Pugsley, the school presented a music scholarship to Tayla O'Neill and awarded Bella Di Sisto and Xander Hornby with an outstanding contribution in music.

The women in music award was presented to Charlize Ikin, while Alyssa Perks received the Kunze Family Music Scholarship.

Year 11 student Joshua Handasyde received the Mining and Energy Union VCE Support Scholarship. The union present this award to a student who embodies the values of dedication, hard work and a commitment to making the world around them better.

Year 11 student Tessa Mainus received the Max Gibson Memorial Senior History Award and year nine Sian Radic was presented the junior history award. These awards are presented by the Trafalgar and District Historical Society in recognition of the group's inaugural president Max Gibson and his life-long interest in history.