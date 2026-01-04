A garden of fun

Ash, Cal and Taylah Wallace settle in to watch the student concert.

Warragul and District Specialist School recently held its annual open garden and school concert event.



Parents, family and special guests were welcomed to see the garden, which has been maintained by students for more than a decade.



After exploring the grounds and seeing the students' hard work, attendees enjoyed something from the barbeque as well as some bubble-based entertainment from Dr Hubble the bubble man.



They were then treated to a variety of musical singing and dancing performances from the different year levels, who enjoyed the chance to put on a performance for the people special to them.