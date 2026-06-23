Win for wayward Eagles

by Davyd Reid

An undermanned Ellinbank remain in the hunt, holding on despite its inaccuracies keeping Nilma-Darnum in the contest.

The Bombers threatened for much of the contest, with only a goal to best on ground Damien Lawrence sealing the 5-18 (48) to 4-6 (30) result late.

The result saw the Eagles clinch their fifth win of the season and join Bunyip in the chasing pack for the fifth-placed Lang Lang.

While Ellinbank entered the contest with what they say were nine of their best side out with injury, the Eagles have still folded in enough talent to remain around the mark.

Coach Brandon McDonald and Tim Mashado both returned from injury, while they also picked up former Frankston Bomber Jackson Burr.

Malcolm Hunter returned for the Bombers and impacted early, taking the ball from the ruck at a forward stoppage for the first goal.

It took some brilliance for Ellinbank to win back the lead, Lachie Spinks finding Cambell Jolly for a brilliant goal from 40 metres and extreme angle.

In an early concern for the Eagles, Mashado jogged off after delivering a pass to his coach, but he would return.

McDonald successfully disguised going long to find the hot hand in Jolly short for a second goal.

Michael Urie put through his first as Ellinbank opened a handy 15-point buffer at the first change.

The Eagles would pepper the sticks to begin the second term, but only have four behinds to show for it.

Urie straightened up to add the only major of the quarter to increase the lead to 24-points in what was becoming a slog in wintry conditions.

Again, Ellinbank would struggle to convert following the long break, adding five minors for the quarter.

Two late goals to the Bombers would re-ignite the contest, Rylan Butler stepping up before Hunter added his second to close the margin to a gettable 16-points at the final change.

Lawrence, Ryan Atherton, Mashado, Ty Keeble, Cambell Jolly and Alex Olsen were helping Ellinbank hold the advantage.

Jeremy Jarred put in a good defensive effort to hold McDonald goalless, while the likes of Ben Campbell, Oxley Huson, Paul Cameron, Caiden Deppeler and Nathanael Dungey ensured the Bombers would continue to push.

Minor scores continued to keep Nilma-Darnum in it.

Sage Tapner pounced on the crumbs of a mark that went unpaid to Hunter to put the Bombers within two kicks with plenty of time left on the clock.

But, Ellinbank did enough to clinch it, Lawrence scoring deep into time on for the sealer.