Warranor season launch

Warranor committee members Rod Finlay and Jason Henry with former mayor Cr Danny Goss, Deb Dawson, Neve Cunningham and Elisha Cunningham at the announcement of the minor works grant for Logan Park

by Nick Rowe

Warranor Football Club will launch its 2026 season on Friday with a come-and-try night at Logan Park, as the club continues to build on more than 60 years of junior football in Warragul.

From 4.30pm to 7pm on Friday, February 27 the club is inviting new and returning players, families and supporters to get together ahead of the upcoming season.

Under-18s coach and Warranor committee member Jason Henry said the event was designed to give families a relaxed introduction to the club and its culture.

"We really want people to come down, have a look around, meet the coaches and other families, and see what Warranor is about," Jason said. "It's a welcoming, inclusive club and always has been."

Founded in 1963, Warranor has been a long-standing part of junior football in the district, with Logan Park serving as the club's home for generations of players. The club competes in the West Gippsland Junior Football Competition.

Friday nights and Sundays at the ground have traditionally been as much about community as competition, with parents, grandparents and friends lining the boundary and young players kicking footballs between games.

"That family atmosphere is a big part of the club's identity," Jason said. "You see the chairs and picnic rugs out, kids running around, people staying after games to chat."

The club is seeking new players across all age groups, with mixed teams for boys and girls from under-8s through to under-14s, along with girls' teams at under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18 level.

Jason said Warranor placed a strong emphasis on participation and enjoyment.

"It's not all about winning," he said. "It's about kids enjoying themselves, building confidence, learning skills and feeling like they belong. If they love footy, or even if they're just curious, we want them involved."

Warranor also is strengthening its female football pathway, with the club's girls aligning with the Warragul Gulls to create clearer development opportunities into senior football. The alignment supports the growth of girls football locally and provides a pathway into the Gippsland League, which now oversees youth and senior female competitions across the region.

Training for the 2026 season will begin in March, with several new initiatives planned including the introduction of a strength and conditioning program as part of regular training, aimed at supporting player development and injury prevention.

The club also is preparing to introduce a Friday-night Auskick program, providing a new option for younger children and families seeking an alternative to weekend sport. The program is expected to run for about 10 weeks and will focus on fun, movement and basic skill development.

"Friday nights work really well for families," Jason said. "Kids can come straight after school, and they also get to see the older teams training or playing, which is really inspiring."

Specialist coaching sessions, including tackling and technique instruction, will be offered during the season to help players develop confidence and safe skills in contact situations.

Logan Park will see several improvements in 2026, with new tiered seating and infrastructure upgrades planned ahead of the season, supported by a minor works grant from Baw Baw Shire.

Jason said the club was keen to welcome new families from Warragul and surrounding areas. "If you've never played before, or if you've had a break and want to come back, Warranor is a great place to start," he said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/warranorjfc or email secretary@warranor.com.au.