Virus risk in two Gippsland shires

Holiday makers and residents are being urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites following recent detections of Ross River virus in mosquito surveillance traps in Gippsland.

The Victorian Arbovirus Disease Control Program identified Ross River virus in multiple mosquito traps in Wellington and East Gippsland shires in recent weeks.

Those councils have implemented mosquito control operations on their land. However, with warmer weather increasing mosquito breeding, mosquito levels can be difficult to manage.

With an expected increase in visitors to regional Victoria over the coming weeks, the Department of Health stated simple precautions could significantly reduce the risk of infection.

Ross River virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While many people do not develop symptoms, some may experience fever, joint pain and swelling, muscle aches, fatigue or rash. Symptoms can last for weeks, or even months, in some cases.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for Ross River virus. Preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to reduce the risk of infection.

People travelling throughout Victoria this holiday season are advised to wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing; use mosquito repellent containing picaridin or DEET on exposed skin; and, limit time outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with Ross River virus infection should seek advice from their GP.