Stars back in Gippsland

The Gippsland Stars will return to Gippsland this Sunday for a major Victorian Netball League home game at Traralgon, with local supporters encouraged to get behind the region's elite netball program.

The Stars will host Hawks Netball at the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium, bringing another VNL matchday to Gippsland and giving local players, families, clubs and supporters the chance to see Victoria's state league competition in their own backyard.

The round 15 fixture shapes as another exciting opportunity for the Gippsland netball community to come together and support the Stars, with the program continuing to build strong momentum and visibility across the region.

Adding further interest to the matchday will be the local Gippsland League connection within the Hawks Championship side, with Ash Mawer (Moe), Sienna Green (Warragul) and Olivia Barnett (Moe) all set to feature. The trio are well known across Gippsland League netball circles and their involvement in the VNL competition highlights the strength of talent being developed across the region.

Their presence in the Hawks line-up adds an extra storyline to the round 15 clash, creating a strong local connection for supporters and showcasing the broader pathway opportunities available to Gippsland League players through the Victorian Netball League.

Round 15 provides another chance for the region to rally behind the Stars and celebrate the pathway from local community netball through to the elite VNL level.

Supporters are encouraged to secure their tickets online ahead of the matchday and get along to Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium for what promises to be another great day of netball in Traralgon.

Tickets are available online via www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1545123 with the Championship game set to begin at 3pm on court three.