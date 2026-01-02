Snapshot of the past

A photograph of Drouin Motors located in Main St in 1936 or 1937.

With its pitched roof line, Drouin Motors was located on the north side of Main St, opposite the Drouin Post Office.

Stanley Tritschler and Keith Glennan started a garage business together in 1927. Keith was married to Stanley's sister Leila.

The business was known as Tritschler and Glennan Garage until they formed a company in May 1933. They sold shares for the price of £1 and renamed it Drouin Motors.

Drouin Motors was sold in 1937 to Allan "Tup" Pedersen and George Clark. Both had grown up in the Drouin district and had worked for the "blacksmiths" of the town.

Signage indicates a range of services were available at Drouin Motors when this photograph was taken, including cars for hire.

The shop to the right was run by the Nichols family. Lindsay was a butcher and the signage also indicates boot repairs were available, most likely from his father Herbert.

Photograph and information courtesy of Drouin History Group.

The group's volunteers collect, document, research, preserve and exhibit items that reflect life in Drouin and surrounding districts. Exhibits and items are displayed at Drouin Library.

Visit drouinhistorygroup.org.au to find out more.