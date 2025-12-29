Tuesday, 30 December 2025
Voyage give gifts to hospital patients for Christmas

Staff from Voyage Fitness in Warragul donated more than 10 bags of presents to the West Gippsland Hospital last week.

by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Arms laden with Christmas gifts at the West Gippsland Hospital are (back, from left) Cooinda Lodge nurse manager Judith Allatt, Rachael Chandler and Beth Van der Veen from Voyage Fitness, WGHG chief executive officer Shannon Wight, Cooinda Lodge lifestyle coordinator Paula Machin, (front, from left) WGHG fundraising support officer Melissa Patterson, Lochie Chandler from Voyage Fitness and WGHG deputy director of clinical operations Tess Schreyer.

As a result, presents were ready for patients on the paediatrics ward and residents in Cooinda Lodge to enjoy on Christmas Day.
This was the eighth year Voyage Fitness have donated gifts to the hospital but the first time Cooinda Lodge residents have been included in the gift giving.

