Voyage give gifts to hospital patients for Christmas
Staff from Voyage Fitness in Warragul donated more than 10 bags of presents to the West Gippsland Hospital last week.
As a result, presents were ready for patients on the paediatrics ward and residents in Cooinda Lodge to enjoy on Christmas Day.
This was the eighth year Voyage Fitness have donated gifts to the hospital but the first time Cooinda Lodge residents have been included in the gift giving.