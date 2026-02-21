Sip n Bowls ends

Season two Sip n Bowl grand finalists were The Footbowlers in blue and The NOBS in black, (from left) Tex Notman, Glen Bayne, Chris Kelliher, Matthew Irwin, Mick Fusinato, Matt Cumming and Brian Barwick.

The Footbowlers have taken out the popular Sip n Bowls title at Neerim District Bowling Club.

Season two of Sip n Bowls came to an end with the finals being completed in challenging conditions.

Fourteen teams started the journey last October and after 13 rounds of competition it came down to the final four - The Footbowlers, The NOBS (Neerim Old Boys), Jolly Rolly Poly's and Bust Ya Bowls.

At the conclusion of the semi finals, the Jolly Rolly Poly's had their bowls busted in the playoff for third place whilst The Footbowlers stayed on their feet in the damp conditions to win the competition over The NOBS.

More 60 people participated in the 14 three person teams throughout the season. There were lots of laughs, lots of socialising, plenty of banter and new friendships - as well as some good bowls and not so good bowls put down.

Sip n Bowls season three will kick off in October and judging by the feedback from participants, next season promises to be even more successful than the first two editions of the event.