Polocrosse takes off at Traf

Winners at their home tournament are Trafalgar B grade team members (from left) Pat McMahon, Cam Templeton, Billy Rolfe, Kim Templeton, Ryan Dyke and Lenny McMahon.

Trafalgar Polocrosse Club launched its 2026 season hosting its club tournament on February 7 and 8.

Teams played across four grades during the two day competition.

Winners included: A grade - Sale; B grade - Trafalgar; C grade - Corio; and, D grade - Ballan.

Trafalgar was runners-up in the A and D grades.

Best overall female player for the weekend was Trafalgar player Kim Templeton while Sale player Harry Semmens was awarded the best overall male player.

The club's annual tournament also sees the presentation of the memorial trophy for Trafalgar life member Lawrence Malady for the best number three player during the weekend. The award, presented by Jackie Malady, was won by Sale player Ike Murray.

The Victorian season will continue until Easter with the state championships to be played at Sale.