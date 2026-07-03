The next instalment of the popular West Gippsland poetry open mic event, "Poetry Bauhaus", will be held at Everything's Better with Wine in Warragul on Saturday afternoon.

Designed to bring poetry alive in Gippsland, "Poetry Bauhaus" features guest poets and a competition for the much coveted Bauhaus Poetry Cup.

The July edition will see Katharina Gentie as the featured poet supported by local Maddison Hitchins, who won the May Bauhaus Poetry Cup.

The gig will be held at Everything's Better with Wine in Warragul on Saturday at 2pm.

Bookings are not essential, guests are encouraged come early to eat, drink and enjoy a creative chat before the event.

Music will be woven throughout the gig, convened by organiser Yvette Stubbs.