Pickleball round two

After their 8-4 win are the Spin Masters - Rhonda Deppeler, Jim Wilkinson, Jen Kilner and Clare Mahoney.

Round two of the Warragul Indoor Pickleball summer competition played at the Warragul badminton stadium on Thursday night saw the "Day Dinkers" record a strong win over "Dink A Head".

The "Day Dinkers", comprising of Clare Duggan, Chris Higgs, Grace Proctor and Cat Thorpe were consistent on the night.

As the number three and four players, Grace and Cat both dropped positions from last competition and proved too strong for their opposition.

The "Day Dinkers" may be the team to watch each week.

The closest game of the night was between "Spin Masters" Jim Wilkinson and Rhonda Deppler, against "Kitchen Dinks" Myles Lyons-Mills and Mike Timpano.

At 9/11, 11/9, this game could have gone either way giving either team a two love win.

Results:

Spin Masters def Kitchen Dinks 8/116 to 4/79

Day Dinkers def Dink a Head 11/129 to 1/69

Pickle Legends def Pickle Power 8/117 to 4/98

Pickle Please def Sanctuary Sluggers 8/119 to 4/92

Round two ladder:

Day Dinkers 20

Pickle Legends 15

Pickle Power 14

Pickle Please 13

Dink A Head 11

Spin Masters 10

Kitchen Dinks 7

Sanctuary Sluggers 6