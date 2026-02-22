New leaders at St Paul's

St Paul's Head of Warragul Junior School Melissa McCrae and St Paul's Deputy Principal Gordon Oldham (right) with junior school captains Thomas McKerrow and Layla McMahon.

St Paul's Anglican Grammar School has officially welcomed its student leadership team for 2026, marking the beginning of a year focused on service, responsibility and example-setting.

School captains Asmi Pathania and Addison Tucker were formally inducted alongside deputy school captains Vidhaurshanaa Rajadurai Sharmila and Max May at a ceremony attended by students, staff and families.

Thomas McKerrow and Layla McMahon were inducted as the St Paul's Warragul junior school captains.

Leadership at St Paul's offers students the opportunity to grow alongside their peers, fostering a shared sense of purpose and teamwork.

By leading and learning together, student leaders help strengthen the school community while encouraging all students to uphold the school's values.

During their speeches, leaders empowered students to make the most of every opportunity.

School captains Addison and Asmi said "starting the new year, our main message for you is to embrace new, different opportunities with open arms and make the most of every experience you have."

"We encourage everyone to be the best version of themselves and to have as much fun as possible in the process."