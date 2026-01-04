Hydrangeas an old time favourite

Whether your garden is a large country block or a group of containers on a balcony, hydrangeas bring a colourful summer show to any garden.

a bush of blue flowers with green leaves

Once considered an old fashioned plant, hydrangeas are part of a new trend for summer gardens, delivering bold foliage and fluffy flower heads in shades of pinks, blues and white.



Hydrangeas are dormant in winter and burst back to life come spring.

A plant that's performing well can be almost entirely covered in blooms.

The hydrangea is notorious for changing flower colours. This all relates to soil pH.

The simple rule is: acid for blue, alkaline for pink, and white will always be white.

Hydrangea "bluing" and "pinking" products are available but need to be applied regularly from early spring.



Hydrangeas are easy to grow and are best planted in a position where it gets morning sun and is protected from the hot afternoon heat.



Some compact varieties of hydrangeas look spectacular in pots placed around patios and high visible areas, such as pathways and front entrances.



Hydrangeas require regular watering, especially when they are planted in pots.

They may also need extra watering during long periods of hot dry weather and summer sun. Keeping the soil moist will help retain the big blooms.



Start pruning after the flowering season, which is usually late autumn or winter.

Remove rogue branches and older ones that had flowers on it the previous season.

This way when your hydrangeas do flower later in the year, the shrub will be more compact and boast newer growth.