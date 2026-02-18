Garfield right in finals

Garfield has one weekend pennant team remaining in finals while their midweek team will head into finals as the heavy favourite for the premiership.

It was a tale of two finals for Garfield's weekend pennant sides as division five kept their season alive while it's season over for their division two team.

Garfield (2) will now face Traralgon (5) this Saturday away from home for a spot in the grand final.

Division two: Garfield lost to Traralgon (2) 56/69.

Brad Fowler, Cheryl Breteler, Jasmine O'Shea and Shane Oliver (skip) lost 13/21.

Geoffrey Pumphrey, Gerry Fuller, Gary Helmore and Alan White (skip) won 21/11.

Graeme Burton, Robert Lamport, John O'Shea and Joseph Lenders (skip) lost 9/16.

Ron Saunders, Henry Breteler, Leslie Pumphrey and Stephen Whyte (skip) lost 13/21.

Division five: Garfield (2) defeated Drouin (3) 63/53.

Frank Prins, Les Dawes, Robert Matthews and Rick Sillett (skip) lost 19/21.

Stephen Hyam, Gerald Wakefield, Keith Cooke and Brian Fox (skip) won 23/14.

Jan Moxey, David Piggin, Trevor Peters and Gwen Fabris (skip) won 21/18.

Midweek

Following a final round victory, Garfield's division four midweek team has finished well clear atop the ladder and will today play Traralgon RSL for a spot in the grand final.

Division four: Garfield defeated Longwarry (2) 59/52.

Keith Cooke, Gerald Wakefield, Trevor Peters and Alan White (skip) lost 15/16.

Lex Taylor, Cheryl Breteler, Robert Lamport and Gwen Fabris (skip) won 24/17.

Graeme Burton, John O'Shea, Helene Newton and Malcolm Newham (skip) won 20/19.