Busy week at Neerim

At the conclusion of the B grade competition are (from left) winner Terry Giffin, marker John Rochford Marker and runners-up Gregg Chapple.

It was a busy week for Neerim bowlers with four club events to focus on.

In the "100 Up" Ross Pollard and Neil Adams entertained spectators with some wonderful bowling and started what was to be the last end of the match, 96 points to 95 points, setting up a nail biting finish. They each gained five points on that end and Ross won the event by the barest of margins 101/100.

In the President's Handicap Greg Bond was on song right from the first bowl, peppering the Jack with some wonderful draw bowling . As expected his opponent Angus McGillivray rallied and mounted a comeback, Greg steadied and went onto record a great win.

Ross Pollard dominated the Two Bowl Singles. His relentless attack on the jack left little room for Trevor Khunell to get a foothold in the game. Trevor gained control of the mat and began to bridge the gap, until the inform bowler of the club got back in control.

In the B grade, last year's runners-up Terry Giffin was on a mission. Quickly out of the blocks Terry was bowling very well and took a solid early lead. His opponent Gregg Chapple rallied but Terry soon regain the ascendency and went on to win the match.

The last event to be finalised this season will be Graded Pairs which be played this Sunday, February 22.

Midweek

At the conclusion of the home and away season of Strzelecki midweek pennant, both Neerim teams finished third on the ladder and are today playing host to semi finals.

Division two is hosting Traralgon (2) and division five will play host to Warragul (3).

Division two: Neerim District defeated Trafalgar (2) 64/40.

Heathy Guppy, Linda Chapple, John Rochford and Karren Sheers (skip) won 19/12.

Mel Neil, Robert Cook, Gregg Chapple and Julie Adams (skip) won 20/12.

Stephen Halligan, Kay Cousins, Chris Hogan and Pat Fraser-Aurisch (skip) won 25/16.

Division five: Neerim District (2) defeated Morwell (4) 36/33.

Wendy Olsson, Bronwyn Throup, Roger Till and Graeme Wingrove (skip) lost 14/19.

Maureen 'Cookie' Halligan, Pamela Majak, Thelma Schroeder and Jim Schroeder (skip) won 22/14.