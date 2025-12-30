Youth travel for free from January 1

Passengers aged under 18 will be able to travel for free across the Victorian public transport network from Thursday with the new youth myki.

Created by 11-year-old Victorian student Charlie, the new youth myki card design features all the different ways children under 18 can travel for free next year.

Available for purchase at staffed stations or on the Transport Victoria website, the youth myki ensures all passengers aged under 18 can travel for free across the network. Cards will be activated on January 1.

All young people under 18 years old are eligible for a youth myki card, no matter where they live. On booked V/Line services, the youth myki card number can be used to access free travel. On non-myki regional buses, children can use a youth myki as a flash pass.

The youth myki was announced as part of the 2025/26 state budget. Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams said the new youth myki would help families save on everyday costs.

"Whether it be cheaper school runs or cheaper weekend runs to the footy, this gives families one less thing to worry about," Ms Williams said.

A yearly student pass currently costs $755. For a family with three children under 18, the youth myki will result in an annual saving of $2265.

From January 1, more than 650,000 seniors and close to 300,000 carers and disability support pensioners also will be able to catch a train, tram or bus for free on weekends. Passengers must carry their proof of concession and continue to tap on and off as usual, but they won't be charged on weekends.

Families already have access to free public transport across Victoria every weekend until February 1 to celebrate the opening of the Metro Tunnel and thank Victorians for their patience during construction.

The cost of a youth myki card is $5. Registered youth mykis will be replaced for free if they're lost, stolen, defective or expired.