Youth crime a priority

With latest crime statistics continuing to indicate youth crime problems, Baw Baw police services area acting inspector Paula Linford said youth engagement would continue to be a priority to reduce youth crime incidents.

Crime Statistics Authority data for alleged offender showed Baw Baw youth aged between 10 and 17-years-old were the highest represented age group.

There were 463 alleged offenders in this category in the past 12 months as opposed to 265 in the 18 to 24-year age bracket. The 45-year plus age group ranked second, with 398.

Act insp Linford said Warragul police's proactive police unit continued to engage with youth at risk and those already in the criminal justice system in an effort to direct them away from crime.

She said some youth were engaging with police and, unfortunately, others didn't want to.

"It's certainly one of our priorities," she added.