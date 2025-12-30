Works begin at Western Park Oval Two

Work has started for a $2.4 million pavilion project at Western Park Oval Two in Warragul, with construction of a new curator shed.

The concept design for the $2.4 million pavilion which will soon be built at Western Park Oval Two starting next month.

The shed construction, behind the grandstand, marks the initial stage of works.

Temporary fencing is now in place but oval access is expected to be maintained throughout construction.

After the new curator shed is completed early next year, the old shed will be demolished. Construction of the new pavilion will begin shortly afterwards, with an expected opening date in 2027.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson said the project would benefit all oval users.

"This project is an investment in the future of local sport," Cr Wilson said.

She said the new pavilion would support the growth of local football and cricket clubs and allow for better scheduling opportunities.

The pavilion will include two female-friendly player changerooms with inclusive amenities, umpires' rooms, accessible public toilet with baby change facilities, a kiosk and undercover spectator seating.

Baw Baw Shire was successful in securing a $1 million grant from the State Government's "Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund" to deliver the new pavilion. Council will contribute the remaining $1,464,000 towards the $2,464,000 project.

Initiated by council's recreational strategy and a 2019 review of Warragul's outdoor recreation plan, the project aims to help support the growing participation of women and girls in sport and better meet the demands of the growing community.