A suspended driver had his dad's ute impounded after being intercepted for speeding twice in two days.

A suspended driver had his dad's ute impounded after being intercepted for speeding twice in two days.

Latrobe police said the 28-year-old Willow Grove man was intercepted by highway patrol officers on Saturday, December 27.

They allege he was driving 118km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The driver told police that he believed his suspension hadn't yet commenced. Another driver was permitted to drive the silver Ford Ranger ute away.

Police allege the same suspended driver in the same silver ute was intercepted by the same police officers on Sunday, December 28 at Yallourn.

They allege he was driving 95km/h in an 80km/h zone.

This time, police impounded the ute.