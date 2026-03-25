Thursday, 26 March 2026
Subscribe
Advertising banner
News

Trapped by tree debris

Slippery paths littered with seed debris from a large street tree have left two Warragul residents feeling frustrated and trapped in their Kingston St home.

Bonnie Collings profile image
by Bonnie Collings
Published
Trapped by tree debris
With already limited mobility, Warragul residents Kim and Barb Connor feel trapped in their Kingston St home due to the number of seed pods falling into their property and the footpath.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos
Advertising banner