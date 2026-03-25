News Trapped by tree debris Slippery paths littered with seed debris from a large street tree have left two Warragul residents feeling frustrated and trapped in their Kingston St home. by Bonnie Collings Published March 26, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! With already limited mobility, Warragul residents Kim and Barb Connor feel trapped in their Kingston St home due to the number of seed pods falling into their property and the footpath. Updated March 26, 2026 10:00 am | an hour ago Link copied! Copy failed!