Three sites selected for motorbike safety works

Three road projects to help reduce the likelihood and severity of motorbike crashes will be rolled out across West Gippsland.

Three road projects to help reduce the likelihood and severity of motorbike crashes will be rolled out across West Gippsland. Photo by Ed Curthoys / Unsplash

Three road projects to help reduce the likelihood and severity of motorbike crashes will be rolled out across West Gippsland.

Following two motorbike fatalities in the Baw Baw region earlier this year, roads at Willow Grove, Trafalgar and Shady Creek were amongst eight sites selected across Victoria to benefit from the "Motorcycle Safety Infrastructure Program".

The eight Victorian projects - valued at $10.6 million - will be funded by $5 million from the Australian Government's "Road Safety Program" and $5.6 million from the State Government's "Motorbike Safety Levy".

The three local sites included Willow Grove Rd near Willow Grove, Hill End and Trafalgar; Mirboo North-Trafalgar Rd near Trafalgar; and, Old Sale Rd near Shady Creek.

Road toll statistics show 57 motorcyclists died on Victorian roads this year, including a 68-year-old Longwarry man on Westernport Rd at Ripplebrook on January 1 and a man in his 70s on Tyres-Walhalla Rd at Jacob Creek on January 18.

Road Safety Victoria's Fiona Green said last year motorcycles made up three per cent of registered vehicles but riders accounted for 22 per cent of road fatalities.

"We are working closely with our road safety partners to identify ways we can improve motorcyclist safety and continue to drive down road trauma," Ms Green said.

Federal Minister for Regional Development and Local Government Kristy McBain said the Australian and Victorian governments would continue to work together to improve motorcyclist safety.

"We want to keeping Australians safe on our roads," Ms McBain said. "These eight new projects in Victoria will improve safety, benefit our communities and reduce road trauma."

Victorian Minister for Roads and Safety Melissa Horne said motorcyclists were amongst the state's most vulnerable road users and "this is why we are investing in vital road safety improvements to ensure they can get where they need to go safely".

Recent analysis by Victoria Police of 267 motorcycle fatalities between January 2020 and June 2025 revealed one in five deaths occurred while the ride was travelling with at least one other motorcyclist. Of these, three-quarters occurred on regional roads.

Gippsland, with six fatalities, recorded the second highest figure of group rider fatalities, only behind the Goulburn Valley region.

Police believed many of the fatalities did not involve any significant risk-taking or illegal behaviour. Instead, they were concerned that group riding dynamics - including pressure to keep up and separation anxiety - was impacting rider decision-making and leading to potentially deadly outcomes.

Police urged riders to prioritise their safety when participating in group rides. Tips for safe group motorcycle riding include:

Appoint a ride leader and tail end to set the ride pace and keep the group together;

Plan the route, including an assembly point and designated meeting points along the route;

Consider using hand signals to communicate to other riders;

Develop a system for corner marking so riders don't feel pressured to keep up;

Consider the ride duration and manage fatigue by taking regular breaks;

Check your bike and ensure it is in a roadworthy condition;

Always wear an approved helmet and protective safety gear;

Ride at your own pace and do not attempt to keep up with the bike in front of you;

Leave a sufficient distance between each rider to account for road hazards; and,

Overtake other vehicles on the right, and always one rider at a time.