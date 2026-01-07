Thefts from vehicles

A motorbike and car were targeted in the vicinity of Warragul Railway Station on Saturday.

Police said a registration plate was stolen from the motorbike parked in Howitt St between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

In the nearby railway station carpark off Alfred, a white Subaru was discovered with a smashed window.

Police believe the window was smashed between 10.15am and 8pm in an attempted theft. Despite being rummaged through, nothing was reported stolen.

In an unrelated incident, a laptop and registration plates were reported stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Drouin house on new year's eve.

Police said the theft occurred in Johnson Ave between 7.30pm on Thursday and 8.30pm on Friday. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.