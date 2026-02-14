Take a breath of fresh air at Yarragon Studio Festival

Treat yourself to a breath of fresh air, a selection of Australia's top musicians and some of the finest food and wine the region has to offer at the annual Yarragon Studio Festival on Sunday, March 1.

Niels Bijl, Yundi Yuan and Matthew Kneale of "Trio Arapiles" will play a selection of famous trios and symphonies reimagined for saxophone, bassoon and piano at the Yarragon Studio Festival.

Treat yourself to a breath of fresh air, a selection of Australia's top musicians and some of the finest food and wine the region has to offer at the annual Yarragon Studio Festival on Sunday, March 1.

Titled "A Breath of Fresh Air", this edition of the Yarragon Studio Festival will bring together an impressive array of high calibre Australian wind players and an international import.

The event will be held across three unique locations, St Jarlath's Church, Yarragon Studio and a surprise new location.

On the performance program are wind quintet "Arcadia Winds", saxophone, bassoon and piano trio "Trio Arapiles" and international guest saxophonist Jan Menu.

"Arcadia Winds" are set to play Peteris Vasks' Wind Quintet No 1, "Music for Fleeting Birds" and Endre Szervánszky's enchanting "Quintet for Winds".

"Trio Arapiles" will play a selection of famous trios and symphonies reimagined for saxophone, bassoon and piano, including Beethoven's trio WoO37 and Prokofiev's entire Symphony No 1.

As one of the world's leading and most lyrical baritone saxophonists, Dutch jazz legend Jan Menu will introduce the audience to his wonderful world of colour and improvisation. Renowned for his versatility, Jan's mission is to collaborate and explore different genres, something he will achieve when he joins the "Arcadia Winds" on stage during the festival.

For the closing gala concert all the musicians will combine to "blow a breath of fresh air through Yarragon".

The event's food and wine will be catered by local chef Trevor Perkins of Hogget Kitchen and winemaker William Downie.

The Yarragon Studio Festival will be held on Sunday March 1 between 3:30pm and 8pm.

Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.trybooking.com/DEEEQ

Ticket sales will close on Sunday February 22, get in quick to avoid missing out.