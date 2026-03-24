Local play reading on Thursday

What does a writer do when they get an idea - write a play, and wonder if it is ready for an audience? Especially when it's full of chaos, quirky characters and a starling.

Australian writer, humanitarian and polio sufferer, Alan Marshall.

What does a writer do when they get an idea - write a play, and wonder if it is ready for an audience? Especially when it's full of chaos, quirky characters and a starling.

They are so familiar with it: they know the characters, their favourite bits, the bits they think are fun and the heavy bits, they might even have actors in mind.

But is it any good? Is it worth producing? Is it almost there? Or does it need to go back to the drawing board?

Local playwright Jeannie Haughton is about to find out.

Her latest play, "The Puddle Jumpers", will have a rehearsed reading open to the public on Thursday at the Drouin Hub, as part of Off the Leash Theatre's play reading season.

The play features the life of Australian writer, humanitarian and polio sufferer, Alan Marshall, and a group of people who love his stories.

Marshall is remembered mostly for his story, "I Can Jump Puddles", which was read by generations of school children.

The play reading is a valuable opportunity for Jeannie to hear the scenes she has written, and for audience members to help by giving their thoughts at the end of the reading. Jeannie would love to have your opinion as the play was written for local audiences.

A team of local actors and a mini crew are ready to bring this new work to life, including John Black, Brie Brooker, Flynn Francis, Charlie Heyden, Todd Miller, Miranda Stewart, Pru and Rob Vermay, and Rodney Williams.

"The Puddle Jumpers" play reading will be held at the Drouin Community Hub at 7:30pm on Thursday.

Entry is by donation and a light supper is included. Doors will open after 7pm.