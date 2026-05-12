A May snow day on Baw Baw

Mt Baw Baw was blanketed in 15cm of snow last Thursday.

Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort was transformed into a white, wintery wonderland on Thursday morning after 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight.

The mountain was blanketed in snow, right across the village, through the snow gums and down to the resort entry.

Resort spokesperson Sally Brook said waking up to the snowfall was "really exciting".

"As soon as we see this sort of snow, we start to get really excited for winter," she said.

Ms Brook said the early snowfall would set the mountain in good stead for the ski season opening weekend next month.

"We generally get snow around now, which we need to get the freeze so that we can have a really good King's Birthday weekend," Ms Brook said.

"Along with this (snowfall), we've got our snow factories running.

"With this natural snow and the factories, we should have a good snow area for King's Birthday weekend."

Ms Brook described the mountain as "an absolute winter wonderland".

"There's snow all through the trees, all the way on the road down to resort entry," she said. "Through the village itself, all the buildings are covered in snow, it's got that beautiful white wonderland village look."

Throughout the day on Thursday, the resort's live snow cameras captured the snowy landscape and the flurry of snowfall.

Ms Brook said the warmer days forecast this week were unlikely to impact snowmaking efforts.

"Our snow factories can run up to 15 degrees," she said. "Our factories will continue to run and make snow, so that won't interfere with what we have available for King's Birthday."

"It's really hard to predict (opening weekend) that far in advance, but we'll definitely have the man-made snow and we're really hoping for some more natural snow as well."