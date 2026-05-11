Failed promise?

by Courtney O'Brien

In what now appears a failed election promise, no funding has been allocated in the state budget for construction of a new West Gippsland Hospital.

In October 2022, then Labor Premier Dan Andrews committed $610 to $675 million for a new facility if re-elected, stating it had been costed, planned and funded, and patients and staff would move into a brand-new hospital in 2029.

No funding has been forthcoming in the preceding years, or in last Tuesday's budget, the final for this term of government.

Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham has accused the State Government of misleading the community about its commitment.

"They made a big commitment. They stated very unequivocally that it had been planned and funded. There was a bit of detailed work and design to be done, and it was going to start in 2024, and it was going to be completed by 2028.

"As we can see in the budget, there was no uplift for the construction of the new hospital."

Baw Baw is one of the fastest growing regions in Victoria and demand for healthcare services continues to increase year on year, particularly in the hospital's emergency department and acute services.

"The community will continue to suffer longer wait times in the emergency department, struggle to get beds in our current facility, and limited birthing suites," Mr Farnham said.

"It just means inadequate healthcare in West Gippsland. Not to mention the stress that the staff are under at the hospital. The staff do the best they can in a facility that's not fit for purpose and by now, the new one should be half built."

Whilst staff continue to be praised for their high quality and safe care, they are delivering services within facilities not designed for the level of demand they are now experiencing.

A spokesperson from West Gippsland Hospital said ultimately, the community's long-term needs would require a new purpose-built facility.

"A new hospital would significantly increase capacity, improve patient flow, and provide a better experience for patients, families and our staff.

"Without a new hospital with the necessary capacity for our growing population, the reality is patients in our community and catchment will continue to wait longer or will need to travel to facilities outside the area for the treatment and care they need."

"The key challenge will continue to be managing rising demand within the constraints of our current infrastructure," the spokesperson said.

Mr Farnham anticipated the community would be very angry, and stated he was "extremely, extremely frustrated" at the outcome.

"The current Health Minister is Harriet Shing. This hospital and Wonthaggi Hospital are in her region. She has let down her community, and she should have advocated harder for the hospital within her own caucus to get the funding to get it started. She has failed the people of West Gippsland, and she should be ashamed of herself."

The Gazette contacted Minister Shing's office, requesting information about what the community could expect regarding a new hospital for the region. The response was the same as a response provided to The Gazette, attributed to Ms Shing, three weeks ago.

"We're supporting West Gippsland Hospital with further funding so it can continue providing high-quality care whilst detailed planning for the new hospital continues.

"In Victoria, we have a significant pipeline of health infrastructure projects - we are staging the delivery of our major hospital investments, helping to make sure we prioritise health system needs, taking into consideration our broader infrastructure agenda."

While $65 million was announced last month for infrastructure works, to be shared between West Gippsland and Wonthaggi hospitals, it was further detailed in budget papers that it would be delivered across four years, rather than immediately.

Only $3.7 million is allocated for 2026/27 and $5.3 million for 2027/28.

The bulk of the funding $36.9 million, will occur in 2028/29, and the remaining $19.1 million, will be funded and works completed in 2029/30.

"When the State Government are pushing out funding to the third or fourth years of a term, it shows the state the budget is in," Mr Farnham said.

"That's telling me this state is in a lot of trouble and under this government, we're in a lot of trouble."

There is also no clarity in the budget papers about how much of the $65 million each hospital will receive.

When The Gazette questioned Minister Shing's office about how much funding would specifically go to WGH and the timelines or plans for delivery, Minister Shing failed to respond.

The WGH spokesperson said the investment in local infrastructure was welcome, however they had been afforded transparency on the matter either.

"We have not yet received detailed guidance about the breakdown or the specific timing and scope of works, but further discussions with the Department of Health will take place in due course."