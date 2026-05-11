King Karter

Warragul football fanatic Karter Evans had the chance to live out a lifelong dream on Saturday as he officially made his debut for the Warragul Junior Football Club.

by Nicholas Duck

Warragul football fanatic Karter Evans had the chance to live out a lifelong dream on Saturday as he officially made his debut for the Warragul Junior Football Club.

Karter, who lives with cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair, began the Gulls' under 12s game against Hallora on the field, kicking a goal in the first minutes of the match.

The pre-planned play saw the 11-year-old absolutely swarmed by teammates and Hallora opponents, who rushed to congratulate him on his big moment.

Karter then headed to the bench for the remainder of the game, which Warragul eventually won 12.5 (77) to 1.2 (8) in front of a bumper crowd at Western Park's second oval featuring friends, family and members of Warragul's senior club.

Karter was later named among his team's best players.

The moment has since gone viral across social media and has been featured on national television programs.

It's the culmination of a long journey for Karter, who has dreamed of joining his mates and playing footy.

A certified AFL fanatic and Essendon fan, he was welcomed into the Gulls' fold in the pre-season after his mother Jess asked the question of club president Leigh Sheehan.

While she didn't expect them to be able to do much for her son, Jess was shocked at the club's response as they welcomed him with open arms.

Karter has been a full member of the team, training with them as their resident 'stats man' and keeping them on track.

Jess said the support had been overwhelming.

"They said it was the biggest junior footy crowd they'd seen since the grand final. It was amazing, his old kindergarten teacher came, some of his Make-A-Wish workers were there, I had no idea they were coming," she said.

"I think it was one of the best community events I've ever seen."

Jess, who is a strong advocate for disability and inclusion, thanked Warragul, the Hallora Junior Football Club and AFL Gippsland for making it happen, particularly given insurance issues surrounding the event.

"Everyone batted for him to play, it was amazing. Seeing the Hallora kids get around him too, if that's the next generation of kids we have we're going to be good.

"To be honest (Karter) doesn't know what all the fuss is about, he just says he was just playing footy."

Warragul Junior Football Club president Leigh Sheehan said the moment "epitomises what a community football club is all about."

"Everyone wanted to see it happen so it's great for him. Seeing his smile after his goal has made it all worth it ... hopefully it's a lifelong memory for him," he said.

"We had a lot of clubs happy to get involved, our little community in the Warragul and District Junior Football League is pretty special."

Due to insurance concerns, it will be the only time Karter gets on the field this year. He will remain with the club every game day, however, and is now dreaming even bigger according to Jess.

"He wants to kick a goal on the 'G now. I guess we'll be seeing if we can make it happen," she said.