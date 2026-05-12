Exciting win for Gulls 17s

Sienna Green was named best on court for the Gulls A grade.

The 17s flew the flag for the Gulls on the weekend, recording a strong six goal win against Maffra in an exciting game.

A grade: Warragul 42 lost to Maffra 52

Warragul hosted Maffra in an entertaining A grade clash, with the visitors eventually claiming a 10-goal win after a hard-fought tug-of-war battle.

Despite Maffra leading throughout the contest, the Gulls showed plenty of fight, outscoring their opponents in both the second and third quarters and pushing the game right to the end with four consistent quarters of netball.

Warragul came out firing at the beginning of every term, applying pressure from the opening whistle and moving the ball with confidence through the court. The connections in attack were a highlight, with the ball flowing beautifully down the court and onto circle edge for much of the game as the attacking unit worked tirelessly to create scoring opportunities.

Defensively, the Gulls were relentless in their efforts, demonstrating a new found confidence in attacking Maffra's passes into the ring, resulting in a number of impressive intercepts and refusing to let Maffra settle.

Tyla Peters, Ruby Fullgrabe and Ash Gallasch combined superbly in the defensive end, working seamlessly together to create multiple turnovers and keep Warragul in the contest. Their pressure and communication were a standout across the match.

It was a team performance from the Gulls, with every player contributing across a consistent four-quarter effort, in what coach Sienna Green called their best game for the season.

Green once again provided strong direction on court, her dominance is a pleasure to watch and her leadership and composure continues to drive the group forward.

Best players: Sienna Green, Tyla Peters, Ash Gallasch

B grade: Warragul 36 lost to Maffra 66

The Gulls took some time to settle into their clash against Maffra, but once they found their rhythm, the side's improvement, over the opening five games of the season, was clear to see. With growing confidence across the court, Warragul produced plenty of great passages of play, showing what the team was capable of.

The team welcomed Jaymi Delves back into the line-up after injury, and it didn't take long for her to make an impact. Jaymi showed great composure and decision making when bringing the ball out of defence, quickly finding her confidence and proving she would be a valuable asset to the team moving forward.

Defenders Cara McIntosh and Rubie Ostojic continue to strengthen their connection each week, working hard together to apply pressure and create opportunities for turnovers.

In the midcourt, Audrey Simpson led the younger brigade brilliantly through centre, playing with renewed confidence and providing plenty of encouragement and direction to Wing Attacks Isabelle Nash and Finlay Heenan.

Goalers Sophie Fennell and Jemma Caithness again worked strongly together in the ring, continuing to build an impressive partnership and converting opportunities well.

After already playing four quarters at GA in C grade, Dom Potter showcased her versatility by stepping into GK when required. Dom applied strong defensive pressure to Maffra's shooters and took several impressive intercepts to help lift the Gulls.

The enthusiasm and willingness to learn displayed by each team member is great to watch. Their ability to take feedback on board and immediately show improvement in those areas is a credit to the commitment and culture building within the side.

Despite the final score being very much in Maffra's favour, it did not reflect the potential that this young team possesses.

Best players: Sophie Fennell, Audrey Simpson, Jemma Caithness

C grade: Warragul 27 lost to Maffra 41

Warragul's C grade side came into their clash with Maffra confident they were capable of taking the win in what proved to be a highly competitive contest. The Gulls created plenty of opportunities early, but difficulty converting on the scoreboard allowed Maffra to establish a six-goal lead at the first break.

Despite the slow start, Warragul responded strongly and began to settle into the game, producing some of their better netball across the remaining quarters. Ball movement improved down the court and the team showed great determination to continue fighting their way back into the contest.

Dom Potter was outstanding in goal attack, working tirelessly both in and out of the ring and goal shooter Kim Weller was dependable in sinking the long shots when it mattered.

In defence, Lauren Perry provided terrific direction and encouragement from goal keeper, leading with her voice and composure throughout the game. She combined effectively with goal defence Robyn Mitchard and the pair was able to challenge Maffra's attacking end and apply consistent pressure.

Best players: Dom Potter, Lauren Perry, Kim Weller

17 & under: Warragul 41 def Maffra 35

An exciting and well deserved win. The full versatility of the team was on display with a late second quarter position switch up in defence, mid court and goals.

Players remained composed and supportive under pressure. The team is showing strong connection and consistency, continually integrating new skills into their game. Their teamwork and ball movement continues to improve each week.

Best players: Sapphire Pratt, Milly Henry, Isabelle Nash

15 & under: Warragul 11 lost to Mafrra 50

Round five was a solid consistent game from the under 15s against Maffra, but the girls showed great determination and never gave up.

Billie Gray and Indi Olson worked extremely hard in defense, and Heidi Welch again played a strong game.

13 & under: Warragul 11 lost to Maffra 39

Warragul under 13s continue to show great improvement and determination each week, despite a tough loss to Maffra.

The girls never gave up and worked hard across all four quarters against strong opposition.

Award winners were Addi Burton for her strong defensive pressure in goals, Jemma Mitchard for her consistent strength and drive through the midcourt, and Matisse Boi who showed excellent development in both centre and goal defence roles.