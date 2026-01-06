Suspicious shop fire

Police tape surrounds the damaged Longwarry Convenience Store after a suspicious fire on new year’s eve.

A suspicious fire has gutted a Longwarry business in the early hours of new year's eve.

Police and emergency services responded to the fire at Longwarry Convenience Store on Wednesday at about 4.30am.

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Police said footage depicted a vehicle arriving at the Kennedy St business before a person entered the shop carrying jerry cans, followed by a large explosion.

One of the jerry cans was allegedly left behind.

A jerry can sits at the scene of a fire at a Longwarry shop on new year's eve.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated but is being treated as suspicious.

It follows three months after a ram raid at nearby Longwarry Supermarket on October 1.

At that time, police believed the incident was related to ongoing issues surrounding the illegal tobacco trade and the supermarket had been misidentified as a supplier.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baw Baw CIU at Warragul Police Station on 5622 7111 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au