Indigenous and non-indigenous advocates and allies for First Nations justice and equality will again come together on Monday for a survival day gathering

It is the fifth year of this event, with attendance continuing to grow each year.

Organiser Rochelle Hine said the day recognised January 26 as a day of survival, mourning and reflection, not celebration.

"We the allies are sorry. We look forward to a future where First Nations sovereignty, knowledges, cultures and identities are respected and celebrated and where country is healed and nurtured," she said.

The gathering is organised by Brayakoloong Allies and will begin at 10:30am in Rotary Park, Warragul.

This event is an opportunity for non-Indigenous people to listen to and express solidarity with First Nations people.

For more information contact Rochelle Hine 0428 313119 or Rochelle.helena16@gmail.com