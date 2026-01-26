Sod turned for new Drouin school

At the sod turning of the new Catholic primary school in Drouin are (back, from left) Melbcon Constructions representatives Shannon, Nathan and Harry, (centre, from left) Y2 architects Devla Kabas and Mark Kozakiewcz, DOSCEL executive director Paul Velten, DOSCEL board directors Martin Dixon, John Swan, parish priest Fr Brendan Hogan, DOSCEL board deputy chair Cathy Jenkins, Bishop of Sale Most Reverend Greg Bennet, St Ita's Catholic Primary School principal Andrew Osler, DOSCEL chief planning and infrastructure officer Dermot Cannon, DOSCEL chief leadership and registration officer Richard Wans, (front, from left) DOSCEL's Sharyn McStay, St Ita's students Harlow McStay, Hudson McStay, Amelia Bennetto, Isla Thomson, Levi Thomson, Ivy Bennetto and Amelia McGill and DOSCEL's Sarah Bennetto.

The first sod was recently turned to signal construction of a new primary school in Drouin.

St Oscar Romero Catholic Primary School is set to open on a 12-hectare site on the corner of Illawarra Blvd and Weebar Rd next year.

Offering an initial enrolment of 98 students, it is aimed the figure will increase to 300 students as the school grows.

The beginning of construction was marked by Bishop of Sale Most Reverend Greg Bennet turning the first sod. He was joined by parish priest Fr Brendan Hogan, Diocese of Sale Catholic Education Limited (DOSCEL) executive director Paul Velten, DOSCEL board members, representatives of the project team and St Ita's Catholic Primary School principal Andrew Osler and students.

The project will deliver stage one and two of the school's masterplan including 11 general learning areas, art room and library, outdoor learning areas, staff facilities and a multi-purpose space. External works include playgrounds, an oval, covered external hard courts, extensive landscaping and parking.

The combined cost of the two stages is $26.7million, supported by two $6 million grants from the State Government's Capital Funding Program, and loans from the Catholic Development Fund (CDF).

The name of the school honours the life and mission of Saint Oscar Romero, a former Archbishop of San Salvador, who was assassinated for championing the poor and oppressed.

Mr Velten said the new school would meet strong demand for faith-based, modern and affordable education for families close to home.

"The new St Oscar Romero Catholic Primary School will be the second Catholic primary school in the St Ita's Drouin Parish, complementing St Ita's Catholic Primary School, Drouin which has experienced increasing enrolment demand," he said.

The project architect is Y2 and the builder is Melbcon Constructions.