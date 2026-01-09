Snapshot of the past - Princess Margaret





It has been 50 years since Princess Margaret visited Warragul.

The photograph captures Venturer Scout John Davine opening the door of the Royal car for Princess Margaret. Station master Neville Joyce is to the left.

More than 4000 people welcomed Princess Margaret to Civic Park, Warragul where she was met by Shire President Charlie Brooker, which he later described as "the greatest moment of his civic life."

She also was presented to Member for Narracan and Fuel and Power Minister Jim Balfour.

The Gazette reported that under brilliant sunshine and blue sky the Princess planted a tree with assistance from parks and gardens superintendent Horst Muendel. The tree, a Catopa Bigonia Ioides commemorated International Women's Year.

The Royal Train arrived from Moe at 2.55pm and the Princess was transported to Civic Park in a Rolls Royce convertible.

The Princess said her 20-minute visit was all too brief, but she would always remember it.

The Royal Train left the station three minutes ahead of schedule. Security arrangements involved 93 police in the Moe-Yallourn-Warragul area attending to the crowd and traffic control and about 100 other police in control of all railway bridges and crossings between Moe and Flinders St station.

Photograph and information courtesy Warragul Drouin Gazette archives.