Snapshot of the past - pole fallen across Alfred St





A photograph of a power pole fallen across Alfred St in Warragul in 1990.

Strong wind conditions caused the pole to fall down outside Soutars Garage, causing damage to three vehicles and blocking traffic.

SEC workers

Soutars Garage was established in 1928 and moved to this Alfred St site in the early 1930s. It remains today but many of the surrounding businesses and buildings do not.

The building at the front right was demolished several years ago. In this photograph, it was home of Dents with a chainsaw on the roof and mowers out the front. It later became the home of Factory One.

In the background is Ampol petrol signage, the Howitt St intersection and the old Permewans site.

Photograph courtesy of the Warragul Gazette.