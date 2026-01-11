Snapshot of the past - Picnic Point

A photograph of a horse and buggy being driven across a bridge at Picnic Point near Drouin.



The photograph is not dated but was likely captured in the 1910s or 1920s.

Picnic Point reserve has been used by people in the local district for more than 100 years. In 1911, Buln Buln Shire requested the Lands Department to officially make Picnic Point a reserve for recreation.

The 1928 Government Gazette set out regulations for the use of the reserve. It could be used from sunrise to sunset, free of charge to the public except on occasions of football or sporting matches.

Warragul citizens often travelled to make use of the river and reserve. There was some controversy in 1929 when Warragul sporting groups used it for matches on a Sunday. Bunyip, Longwarry and Drouin church groups opposed it being used on that day, especially as money was being raised.

It was commonly used by locals for new year's day picnics, as a camping ground and often hosted the Gippsland Girl Guide camps.

Photograph and information courtesy of the Drouin History Group.

To find out more about the group, visit drouinhistorygroup.org.au