Snapshot of the past - Jack Davis

Jack Davis was a single 22-year-old tractor driver from Longwarry when he signed up for service with the army on January 29, 1941 at Royal Park.



Jack Davis was a single 22-year-old tractor driver from Longwarry when he signed up for service with the army on January 29, 1941 at Royal Park.

His initial service record shows his next of kin as his father, Bill Davis of Longwarry.

He was posted to 1A/A Company, and transferred to Ingleburn (NSW) Army Base for training, where he was subsequently shipped to 2/142 General Transport Company prior to his embarkment on SS West Point to 4 Military District in August of that year.

Between the time of his joining, and his sailing, Jack's next of kin changed to his wife, Helen Jean Davis. Jack had married prior to May 28, 1941 as he made a will nominating his wife as beneficiary.

Jack was a driver with 2/142 company, most likely serving in Torrowangee (South Australia), or Silverton (NSW) moving military hardware and troops.

In a letter to his mum dated February 11, 1943 Jack writes:

"I won't be able to let him (Reg) know what to do with my tractor yet, as I have a job for it."

"With a little luck, I should be on it also. Tell pop to cancel all deals until he hears from me, which will be in the next week or so, as I have to wait on news from here. If I want to make a quick decision, ill get on the phone.

"Things are going well with Jean, she seems to be taking things well. I hope I can get home, mum. There is no doubt about her, she is so cheerful about everything.

His life as a soldier was short-lived, and his newly wed wife would never see him again.

Pte Jack Davis died on April 15, 1943, as a result of a vehicle accident near Alice Springs.

Jack was buried in Alice Springs on April 25, 1943 and would never be returned to Longwarry

Photograph and information courtesy of the Longwarry and District History Group.

The group is dedicated to preserving the history of all districts within the 3816 postcode. Visit longwarryhistory.org to find out more.